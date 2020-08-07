TABC allowing bars to apply for restaurant licenses in order to reopen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now allowing bars with kitchens to apply for a restaurant license in order to reopen.

This comes after bars were shut down again in June after an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Businesses have to update their gross receipts to show they are selling less than 51% alcoholic beverages from April 1 until the day they apply. They also have to sign an Alcohol Sales Reporting Affidavit and apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate.

Barry Ivins, owner of The Corner Bar & Grill, applied for this new certificate and found out Wednesday afternoon that he was approved.

“We signed an affidavit saying we were going to do the 50% of food or non-alcoholic beverages sales, and they said most likely we will be audited every quarter and if we are not we will be closed down,” said Ivins.

Ivins said the entire application process also included sending in photos of his working kitchen, menus, and the floor plan.

To qualify, bar owners have to apply online. The easiest way to get approved, Ivins says, is to already have a kitchen.

“We already had menu. We already had a kitchen,” said Ivins. “So yes, maybe we weren’t already at 50% but we are closing a little bit earlier now and maybe we do things slightly different. I mean the goal right now is to be open after COVID-19,” said Ivins.

This move comes just a week and a half before Texas A&M resumes classes for the fall. Something that for Ivins, is huge, especially with the location of his bar in Northgate.

“I’m feeling a lot more optimistic that everything is coming back together at a good time,” said Ivins.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.