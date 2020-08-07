Texas A&M education experts offering resources to teachers, educators

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teaching will look a lot different this fall and Texas A&M Researchers are helping those classroom teachers adapt.

The Texas A&M Education Leadership Research Center has several programs for teachers. All of them are designed to help them handle the changing education structure during COVID-19.

A lot of these professional development programs are free and virtual. They’re also necessary.

“It’s really important that they keep up their professional training. That is a requirement by the state and so we are certified and authorized to provide that training,” said Beverly Irby, Ph.D., Texas A&M Director of Education Leadership Research. She is also a Regents Professor and Associate Dean for Academics, in the Education Administration and Human Resource Development.

”Educators would have gone to face-to-face professional development this summer but because of COVID-19 they’ve had to seek out other professional development,” said Matthew Etchells, Ph.D., Texas A&M Director of Education Outreach at the Education Leadership Research Center.

They are also providing virtual mentoring and coaching for educators.

