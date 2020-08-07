Treat of the Day: CSPD officer stops the bleed, saves a life

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police officer Mickey Gressman was recently presented with a Lifesaving Award from the city.

Back in June, Officer Gressman responded to a call for a traumatic injury involving severe, rapid blood loss.

The award committee says that Gressman’s quick thinking and knowledge of how to stop the bleed saved the life of the victim.

