Veritas Bistro closing permanently

Veritas Wine & Bistro will close its doors for good next weekend.
Veritas Wine & Bistro will close its doors for good next weekend.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veritas Wine and Bistro will close their doors for good after more than a decade of serving the Bryan-College Station community.

The restaurant will officially close on Saturday, August 15.

According to a statement on their Facebook page the pandemic and the economic slowing caused by social distancing forced the decision. Owners say the decision took months of consideration and reflection.

The eatery was managed by local restaurateur, Chef Tai Lee. Lee’s other establishments will remain open.

❤️Thank you for all the wonderful years❤️ Please join us for one last glass of wine 🍷

Posted by Veritas Wine and Bistro on Friday, August 7, 2020

