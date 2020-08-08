Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mr. Meowgi

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mr. Meowgi is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 7, 2020.

The two-month-old is a playful kitten but he also enjoys a good cat nap. We’re told he loves head scratches, too. Mr. Meowgi is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can fill out his adoption form here. Learn about other adorable, adoptable pets here.

Aggieland Humane continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org.

Aggieland Humane employees are also reminding pet owners to check their Lost & Found section if a pet goes missing.

