Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mr. Meowgi

The two-month-old kitten loves head scratches.
Mr. Meowgi, Aggieland Humane Society photos
Mr. Meowgi, Aggieland Humane Society photos(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mr. Meowgi is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for August 7, 2020.

The two-month-old is a playful kitten but he also enjoys a good cat nap. We’re told he loves head scratches, too. Mr. Meowgi is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can fill out his adoption form here. Learn about other adorable, adoptable pets here.

Aggieland Humane continues operating by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet a pet, you’re asked to submit your adoption application now to adopt@aggielandhumane.org or email info@aggielandhumane.org.

Aggieland Humane employees are also reminding pet owners to check their Lost & Found section if a pet goes missing.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas AG: State legislature has authority to move Texas A&M ‘Sully’ statue

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
State Attorney General Paxton says the state legislature, historical commission or preservation board likely has authority to move the statue of former Texas A&M University president Lawrence Sullivan “Sully” Ross, but that a court would likely say it falls to state lawmakers.

News

Texas A&M education experts offering resources to teachers, educators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Teaching will look a lot different this fall and Texas A&M Researchers are helping those classroom teachers adapt.

News

Brazos Valley Food Bank preparing for fall programs, return of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Food Bank continues to meet the needs of area residents.

News

Dr. Sullivan on COVID-19 precautions: ‘We’ve learned the hard way what relaxing does’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority and infectious disease specialist Dr. Seth Sullivan addressed the current status of COVID-19 ahead of the anticipated return to classrooms this fall.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: CSPD officer stops the bleed, saves a life

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
College Station police officer Mickey Gressman was recently presented with a Lifesaving Award from the city.

News

Free Music Friday: Ty Laramore

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Ty Laramore performs his song "Get Up and Dance" on Free Music Friday.

News

100 Club hosting raffle for 2021 UTV

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The 100 Club is looking to raise funds by hosting a raffle for a 2021 UTV.

News

Treat of the Day: CSPD officer stops the bleed, saves a life

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Free Music Friday: Ty Laramore

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Dr. Sullivan on Aug. 7

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.