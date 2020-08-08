Big Ten taps brakes on practices

(AP) - The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice by telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period” as teams work in just helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity. The conference said in a statement it will continue to rely on its medical experts and evaluate the situation daily.

