Big Ten taps brakes on practices

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice by telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period” as teams work in just helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity. The conference said in a statement it will continue to rely on its medical experts and evaluate the situation daily.

