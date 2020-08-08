Bombers play for TCL Championship Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers will face the Tulsa Drillers Saturday in the Texas Collegiate League championship game at Travis Park in Bryan. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The Bombers beat San Antonio 2-0 in their best of three series to advance to the TCL title game. Tulsa beat Amarillo 2-1 in their best of three playoff series.

The Bombers have a chance to win their seventh TCL title in the last eight years and they have that chance at home. Bomber pitcher John Cheatwood said, “I think it’s awesome that we get to do it at home. It would have been cool to go play at a big league ballpark or something like that but I think it’s awesome that we get to do it here because our fans here are awesome. I love how rowdy they get.” Brazos Valley head coach James Dillard added, “That’s a big deal having it here in front of our home fans playing at our home field, that’s big.”

The Brazos Valley Bombers will play for the TCL Championship on Saturday at 7:05 vs the Tulsa Drillers (Brazos Valley Bombers art)

The Bombers have won their last seven home games.

If you want to pre order tickets they are $7 prior to 5pm on Saturday and $10 at Travis Park.

