Advertisement

Bombers play for TCL Championship Saturday

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers will face the Tulsa Drillers Saturday in the Texas Collegiate League championship game at Travis Park in Bryan. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The Bombers beat San Antonio 2-0 in their best of three series to advance to the TCL title game. Tulsa beat Amarillo 2-1 in their best of three playoff series.

The Bombers have a chance to win their seventh TCL title in the last eight years and they have that chance at home. Bomber pitcher John Cheatwood said, “I think it’s awesome that we get to do it at home. It would have been cool to go play at a big league ballpark or something like that but I think it’s awesome that we get to do it here because our fans here are awesome. I love how rowdy they get.” Brazos Valley head coach James Dillard added, “That’s a big deal having it here in front of our home fans playing at our home field, that’s big.”

The Brazos Valley Bombers will play for the TCL Championship on Saturday at 7:05 vs the Tulsa Drillers
The Brazos Valley Bombers will play for the TCL Championship on Saturday at 7:05 vs the Tulsa Drillers(Brazos Valley Bombers art)

The Bombers have won their last seven home games.

If you want to pre order tickets they are $7 prior to 5pm on Saturday and $10 at Travis Park.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gerald Carter retires from Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club
Following a dedicated career of public service and community leadership, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) Athletic Director, Gerald “Coach” Carter, announced his retirement effective today. Coach has been a fixture at BGCBV for thirty-one years. His mentorship of youth in the Brazos Valley has been unmatched.

Sports

New SEC opponents set for revised football schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced the two additional non-divisional opponents each school will play as part of the SEC’s conference-only football schedule in 2020.

Sports

SEC announces Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida to 2020 conference slate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida.

Sports

Another positive test, another postponement for Cardinals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Friday night’s game in St. Louis between the Cardinals and the Cubs has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Big Sky postpones football season until spring

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The Big Sky Conference postponed its football season to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and called for the FCS playoffs to be moved to the second semester as well.

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports

Brazos Valley Bombers to host TCL Championship Saturday night against Tulsa

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Alec Sanchez hit a 3 run homerun in the 7th inning as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Squad 9-6 Thursday night to capture the TCL North Division title at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo.

Sports

Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Dow advances at U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Woodmont Country Club Thursday evening.