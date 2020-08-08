Advertisement

Brazos County confirms one new death, 16 additional COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 352 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 80′s. There have been 48 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13 people are currently hospitalized. Five people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,640 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,040. There have been 32,811 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 78 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 356
  • 77802: 347
  • 77803: 1,156
  • 77807: 261
  • 77808: 199
  • 77840: 698
  • 77845: 924
  • 77859: 1
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 90

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin82230
Brazos3524,040
Burleson43240
Grimes98872
Houston55312
Lee137258
Leon27141
Madison456658
Milam26337
Montgomery1,8366,577
Robertson64231
San Jacinto38177
Trinity48156
Walker7773,138
Waller185441
Washington87499

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 482 staffed hospital beds with 135 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 37 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 230 total cases and 138 recovered cases and three deaths.

Burleson County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 240 total cases, and 187 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 98 active cases. There have been 872 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 312 total cases of COVID-19. There are 55 active cases and 112 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 56 active cases and 119 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 137 active cases. The county has a total of 258 cases, with 26 recoveries and nine deaths.

Leon County currently has 27 active cases. The county has 141 total cases, with 109 recoveries and two deaths.

Madison County has reported 456 active cases. The county has a total of 658 cases with 192 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 337 total cases and 311 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,836 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,577 total cases and 4,487 recovered cases. There are currently 53 people hospitalized, and there have been 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 64 active COVID-19 cases, with 231 total cases. Currently, 160 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 177 cases with 129 recoveries and eight deaths

Trinity County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases with 104 recoveries and three deaths.

Walker County has 3,138 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 708 cases are active in the community and 477 are recovered community cases. 1,953 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 185 active cases of COVID-19. There are 441 total cases and 242 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 87 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 499 total cases with 372 recoveries and 39 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 134,760 active cases and 331,668 recoveries. There have been 474,524 total cases reported and 4,000,532 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 8,096 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 81,919 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 7 at 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms one death, 27 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.