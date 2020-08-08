Brazos County confirms one new death, 16 additional COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 352 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 80′s. There have been 48 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13 people are currently hospitalized. Five people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,640 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,040. There have been 32,811 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 78 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 356

77802: 347

77803: 1,156

77807: 261

77808: 199

77840: 698

77845: 924

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 90

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 82 230 Brazos 352 4,040 Burleson 43 240 Grimes 98 872 Houston 55 312 Lee 137 258 Leon 27 141 Madison 456 658 Milam 26 337 Montgomery 1,836 6,577 Robertson 64 231 San Jacinto 38 177 Trinity 48 156 Walker 777 3,138 Waller 185 441 Washington 87 499

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 482 staffed hospital beds with 135 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 37 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 48 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 230 total cases and 138 recovered cases and three deaths.

Burleson County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 240 total cases, and 187 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 98 active cases. There have been 872 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 312 total cases of COVID-19. There are 55 active cases and 112 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 56 active cases and 119 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 137 active cases. The county has a total of 258 cases, with 26 recoveries and nine deaths.

Leon County currently has 27 active cases. The county has 141 total cases, with 109 recoveries and two deaths.

Madison County has reported 456 active cases. The county has a total of 658 cases with 192 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 337 total cases and 311 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,836 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,577 total cases and 4,487 recovered cases. There are currently 53 people hospitalized, and there have been 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 64 active COVID-19 cases, with 231 total cases. Currently, 160 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 177 cases with 129 recoveries and eight deaths

Trinity County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases with 104 recoveries and three deaths.

Walker County has 3,138 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 708 cases are active in the community and 477 are recovered community cases. 1,953 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 185 active cases of COVID-19. There are 441 total cases and 242 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 87 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 499 total cases with 372 recoveries and 39 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 134,760 active cases and 331,668 recoveries. There have been 474,524 total cases reported and 4,000,532 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 8,096 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 81,919 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 7 at 4:45 p.m.

