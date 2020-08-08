Finding ways to stay cool this weekend

The heat is back and it looks like it’s here to stay for a little while...at least through this weekend and next week. Temperatures are expected to top off in the upper 90s but it’s the heat index values that will reach a dangerously high temperature. In the shade, temperatures could feel as warm as 105° to 110° both Saturday and Sunday. This brings back the concerns of heat safety and making sure you’re staying hydrated, finding some air conditioning at times, as well as taking a break from more strenuous activities outdoors and trying to complete them earlier in the day or closer to sunset.

Once the sun goes down though, we’ll be treated to some beautiful views across the Brazos Valley after sunset. Both Friday and Saturday evenings, the International Space Station will be visible after sunset. Friday night at 9:19PM for 4 minutes looking west to south and Saturday evening at 8:33PM looking southwest to southeast (timing based off of the Central Brazos Valley). While you’re outside, you may notice a few meteors streaking through the sky as well as we are nearing the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower (Aug 11-12). Get outside and enjoy these beautiful sights!

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 96. Heat Index: 105. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 98. Heat Index: 110. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

