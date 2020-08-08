Advertisement

Local health district and school districts working together ahead of new school year

With school starting this month, changes are being made to keep kids and staff safe
Greene County School District officials detail back to school plans
Greene County School District officials detail back to school plans(WITN)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is working with local school districts to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

In Friday’s press conference, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said they are not working on a specific basis, in terms of percentages, as to when they would ask an entire group of students to quarantine or shut a school down.

“These percentages are a challenge,” said Dr. Sullivan. “What is really important is looking at the concentration of those classes that have active COVID-19.”

For months, the Health District, along with superintendents and principals, have worked on different ways to keep everyone safe.

“We mentioned the block system. We mentioned one-way trafficking through. We mentioned students staying put and teachers rotating,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan says they have also talked about face shields, and Plexiglas partitions when it isn’t feasible for students to wear a mask.

Bryan ISD Health Services Supervisor Karen Byers, RN, says they are placing more hand sanitizing stations around the district and equipping teachers with first-aid kits to limit the number of students coming in and out of the clinic.

“Anything that would be minor scrapes or cuts could be taken care of by a student, washing the area and putting a Band-Aid on it, without having to come down to the clinic,” said Byers.

Byers adds that if a student has symptoms of COVID-19, they will ask a parent to come to pick them up within 30 minutes to help limit the exposure to other students.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brent Scowcroft, adviser to President George H.W. Bush, dies

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Bistro closing permanently

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

100 Club hosting raffle for 2021 UTV

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local health district and school districts working together ahead of school year

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Friday Night Weather Update 8/7

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 8/7 | News Three At Ten

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mr. Meowgi

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Health District Provides COVID-19 Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas AG: State legislature has authority to move Texas A&M ‘Sully’ statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
State Attorney General Paxton says the state legislature, historical commission or preservation board likely has authority to move the statue of former Texas A&M University president Lawrence Sullivan “Sully” Ross, but that a court would likely say it falls to state lawmakers.

News

Brazos Valley Food Bank preparing for fall programs, return of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Back to school sales tax holiday this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.