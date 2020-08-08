Local health district and school districts working together ahead of new school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is working with local school districts to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

In Friday’s press conference, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said they are not working on a specific basis, in terms of percentages, as to when they would ask an entire group of students to quarantine or shut a school down.

“These percentages are a challenge,” said Dr. Sullivan. “What is really important is looking at the concentration of those classes that have active COVID-19.”

For months, the Health District, along with superintendents and principals, have worked on different ways to keep everyone safe.

“We mentioned the block system. We mentioned one-way trafficking through. We mentioned students staying put and teachers rotating,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan says they have also talked about face shields, and Plexiglas partitions when it isn’t feasible for students to wear a mask.

Bryan ISD Health Services Supervisor Karen Byers, RN, says they are placing more hand sanitizing stations around the district and equipping teachers with first-aid kits to limit the number of students coming in and out of the clinic.

“Anything that would be minor scrapes or cuts could be taken care of by a student, washing the area and putting a Band-Aid on it, without having to come down to the clinic,” said Byers.

Byers adds that if a student has symptoms of COVID-19, they will ask a parent to come to pick them up within 30 minutes to help limit the exposure to other students.

