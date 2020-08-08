Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

UNDATED (AP) - The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

With the MAC’s 12 schools facing a significant financial burden by trying to maintain costly coronavirus protocols, the conference’s university presidents made the decision to cancel all fall sports - including soccer and volleyball - and explore making them up in the spring season.

MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams. Most of those games were canceled when the Power Five went to exclusively or mostly conference games.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said he is “heartbroken we are in this place.” He stressed this was first a decision about the health and well-being of the athletes, and the conference’s medical experts were not comfortable that sports could be run safely.

A meeting of its presidents earlier in the week was expected to produce an agreement on how to go about a fall season, but instead some schools pushed to not play. The final decision was made Saturday morning.

