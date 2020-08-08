Advertisement

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

By Erika Paige
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
It’s not the best chance that we’ve seen materialize, but there is a chance that a few isolated showers try to drift north of the I-10 corridor Sunday afternoon to bring a few more folks the chance for rain. Just don’t get overly excited just yet. It’s about a 20% chance for a quick downpour and the majority of the Brazos Valley will be dealing with the heat, humidity and tall clouds building in the distance while dealing with the sunshine. Temperatures are back in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures ranging from 105° to 110° through the afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool!

Once the sun goes down though, we’ll be treated to some beautiful views across the Brazos Valley after sunset. Saturday evenings, the International Space Station will be visible after sunset. It starts at 8:33PM looking southwest to southeast (timing based off of the Central Brazos Valley). While you’re outside, you may notice a few meteors streaking through the sky as well as we are nearing the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower (Aug 11-12). Get outside and enjoy these beautiful sights!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. High: 97. Heat Index: 110. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 99. Heat Index: 107. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

