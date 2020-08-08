Advertisement

Women’s Basketball Adds Alexis Morris

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair have announced the signing of transfer guard Alexis Morris on Saturday.

Morris is a redshirt junior, and is the fourth transfer player landed by the Aggies in this recruiting class (Destiny Pits, Zaay Green & Ella Tofaeono).

Alexis Morris | 5-6 | G | Rutgers/Bayor/Legacy Christian HS | Beaumont, Texas

The Beaumont, Texas, native comes to Aggieland after spending her redshirt sophomore season as a member of the Rutgers women’s basketball program during the 2019-20 campaign. Morris made an appearance in seven games for the Scarlet Knights.

She began her collegiate career in the 2017-18 season at Baylor, playing in 34 contests and earning a spot on the 2018 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Morris averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. She also led the Lady Bears in three-point field goal percentage (.462), and paced Big 12 freshman in free-throw percentage (.836).

Morris was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. She played her high school career at Legacy Christian Academy, where she led her team to four-consecutive district championships. Morris capped off her time at Legacy Christian Academy by winning the Class 3A State Championship, and by being named the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year (Texas). She participated in the Jordan Brand Classic and was also a McDonald’s All-American.

Blair’s Thoughts on Morris

“This staff has known Alexis and her family since she was in the seventh grade. It was those relationships, Alexis’s ability to take ownership and her willingness to move forward with a veteran group of former teammates like Ciera (Johnson) and Aaliyah (Wilson) that allowed me to extend an offer to her to come home. Alexis is another veteran that can help this ball club. We will be anxiously awaiting confirmation of the status of her and our other transfers. She is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in our state, and is motivated by the opportunity to prove to herself she is still one of the best there is in our game. The type of teammate she is, her work ethic, discipline, along with a staff that believes in her will help both our team and her follow through on commitments we have set forth for ourselves.”

