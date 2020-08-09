Advertisement

BCS Salvation Army hands out free school supplies

Volunteers help supply 300 students with back to school supplies.
BCS Salvation Army Back to School Event
BCS Salvation Army Back to School Event(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Salvation Army hosted a Back to School Drive-Thru Backpack Event Saturday evening.

Backpacks filled with items like pencils, paper, and folders were passed out to 300 Bryan and College Station students for free.

“With everything going on this year we were expecting to see an increase, and we had planned for that, but I think what we’ve seen here tonight is a need more than what we even expected,” said Lieutenant Timothy Israel with the Salvation Army.

Parents lined the street to get some essential items to help prepare their kids for the first day back to school.

“I’m a single parent and we’re very thankful to have this opportunity to come out here to the Salvation Army,” said Jennifer Canalito.

“It helps the parents get prepared and, you know, help them to be able to get the school supplies that they need and can’t afford. It’s really beneficial for me to try to get seven kids prepared,” said Darline Mitchell.

Snack bags and face masks were also handed out with the help of volunteers, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, and the Noon Lions Club.

Israel says they’re happy to help the community any way they can.

“We’re here to help and we want you to take advantage of that if you find yourself as someone for the first time in need, we want you to come take advantage of what we have available here at the Salvation Army,” said Israel.

