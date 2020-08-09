BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner
Watch the moment Megan Murray was reunited on Sunday with her emotional support animal who went missing following a crash last month on Highway 6.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An emotional support dog who went missing last month following a suspected DWI-related crash on Highway 6 has been found and safely returned to her owner.
Click here to watch the reunion.
A group called But Now I’m Found from Cedar Park, Texas successfully caught Bella Grace on Sunday and returned to Megan Murray. The College Station woman has been searching for nearly a month in Bryan for her dog after she ran from the accident scene.
Megan and one of the search volunteers, Amanda Gray, tell KBTX they now plan to open a pet rescue organization together in the Bryan-College Station area.
The driver who police say caused the crash was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and DWI.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.