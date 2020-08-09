Advertisement

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Watch the moment Megan Murray was reunited on Sunday with her emotional support animal who went missing following a crash last month on Highway 6.
After being on the run for nearly a month, Bella Grace has been reunited with her owner Megan Murray.
After being on the run for nearly a month, Bella Grace has been reunited with her owner Megan Murray.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An emotional support dog who went missing last month following a suspected DWI-related crash on Highway 6 has been found and safely returned to her owner.

Click here to watch the reunion.

A group called But Now I’m Found from Cedar Park, Texas successfully caught Bella Grace on Sunday and returned to Megan Murray. The College Station woman has been searching for nearly a month in Bryan for her dog after she ran from the accident scene.

Megan and one of the search volunteers, Amanda Gray, tell KBTX they now plan to open a pet rescue organization together in the Bryan-College Station area.

The driver who police say caused the crash was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and DWI.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 8/9

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Dr. Robert "Bob" Dittmar and Dewey Stockbridge lost their lives Saturday during a work assignment in Brewster County.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Sam Houston State University holds inaugural white coat ceremony

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Sam Houston State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine held their first white coat ceremony Saturday.

Latest News

News

’Pray on MLK’ event held in Downtown Bryan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The event is a two hour, nationwide prayer and worship protest located along every Martin Luther King Jr. street or memorial in the country.

News

’Pray on MLK’ event held in Downtown Bryan

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

BCS Salvation Army hands out free school supplies

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 8/8

Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 8/8 | News Three At Ten

News

Republican Party of Brazos County nominates candidate for County Commissioner Pct. 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Republican Party of Brazos County announced in a press release Saturday evening that they have nominated Russ Ford to be the Republican candidate to fill the unexpired term for Brazos County Commissioner – Precinct 2. The position is on the ballot this November following the passing of Commissioner Sammy Catalena in May.

News

BCS Salvation Army hands out free school supplies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Salvation Army helped supply 300 students with back to school necessities like pencils, notebooks and backpacks.