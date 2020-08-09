BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An emotional support dog who went missing last month following a suspected DWI-related crash on Highway 6 has been found and safely returned to her owner.

Click here to watch the reunion.

A group called But Now I’m Found from Cedar Park, Texas successfully caught Bella Grace on Sunday and returned to Megan Murray. The College Station woman has been searching for nearly a month in Bryan for her dog after she ran from the accident scene.

Megan and one of the search volunteers, Amanda Gray, tell KBTX they now plan to open a pet rescue organization together in the Bryan-College Station area.

The driver who police say caused the crash was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest and DWI.

