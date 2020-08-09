Advertisement

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Tulsa Drillers 13-2 Saturday night in the Texas Collegiate League Championship game at Travis Field in Bryan. This is the second straight TCL title for the Bombers and the title in the last eight years.

The Bombers took control of the game early scoring six runs in the second inning. The Bombers added four more runs in the third inning to take a 10-1 lead.

Aggies Bryce Blaum and Logan Sartori as well as Wesley Faison and Manny Garcia each drove in two runs for the Bombers. Aggie Austin Bost and Sartori both hit home runs for the Bombers.

This is the first title for James Dillard as the Bombers head coach. He was an assistant coach with the Bombers the previous two seasons. Dillard was named the Bombers head coach on June 17 replacing Brian Nelson who was named TCL Commissioner

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Johnson heads tight leaderboard at Harding Park

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Dustin Johnson shot a 5-under 65 in the third round at TPC Harding Park to enter the final round as the PGA Championship leader at minus-9.

Sports

Big Ten taps brakes on practices

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice by telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Women’s Basketball Adds Alexis Morris

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair have announced the signing of transfer guard Alexis Morris on Saturday.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Bombers play for TCL Championship Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Gerald Carter retires from Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

SEC announces Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida to 2020 conference slate

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Bombers play for TCL Championship Saturday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Brazos Valley Bombers will face the Tulsa Drillers Saturday in the Texas Collegiate League championship game at Travis Park in Bryan.

Sports

Gerald Carter retires from Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club
Following a dedicated career of public service and community leadership, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) Athletic Director, Gerald “Coach” Carter, announced his retirement effective today. Coach has been a fixture at BGCBV for thirty-one years. His mentorship of youth in the Brazos Valley has been unmatched.