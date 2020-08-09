Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Tulsa Drillers 13-2 Saturday night in the Texas Collegiate League Championship game at Travis Field in Bryan. This is the second straight TCL title for the Bombers and the title in the last eight years.

The Bombers took control of the game early scoring six runs in the second inning. The Bombers added four more runs in the third inning to take a 10-1 lead.

Aggies Bryce Blaum and Logan Sartori as well as Wesley Faison and Manny Garcia each drove in two runs for the Bombers. Aggie Austin Bost and Sartori both hit home runs for the Bombers.

This is the first title for James Dillard as the Bombers head coach. He was an assistant coach with the Bombers the previous two seasons. Dillard was named the Bombers head coach on June 17 replacing Brian Nelson who was named TCL Commissioner

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.