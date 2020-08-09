Brazos County confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 15 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 331 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 48 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11 people are currently hospitalized. Two people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,676 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,055. There have been 32,811 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 76 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 358

77802: 347

77803: 1,161

77807: 262

77808: 200

77840: 701

77845: 927

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 90

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 86 230 Brazos 331 4,055 Burleson 183 240 Grimes 383 874 Houston 55 312 Lee 137 258 Leon 106 143 Madison 315 666 Milam 26 337 Montgomery 1,836 6,577 Robertson 182 234 San Jacinto 40 177 Trinity 49 156 Walker 777 3,138 Waller 188 443 Washington 307 515

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 462 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 39 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 49 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 86 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 230 total cases and 141 recovered cases and three deaths.

Burleson County currently has 183 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 240 total cases, and 51 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 383 active cases. There have been 874 total cases and 468 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 314 total cases of COVID-19. There are 55 active cases and 112 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 56 active cases and 119 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 137 active cases. The county has a total of 258 cases, with 26 recoveries and nine deaths.

Leon County currently has 106 active cases. The county has 143 total cases, with 33 recoveries and two deaths.

Madison County has reported 315 active cases. The county has a total of 666 cases with 341 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 337 total cases and 311 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,836 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,577 total cases and 4,487 recovered cases. There are currently 53 people hospitalized, and there have been 82 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 182 active COVID-19 cases, with 234 total cases. Currently, 47 patients have recovered and there have been two reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 177 cases with 129 recoveries and eight deaths

Trinity County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 156 total cases with 104 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,138 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 708 cases are active in the community and 477 are recovered community cases. 1,953 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 188 active cases of COVID-19. There are 443 total cases and 248 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 307 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 515 total cases with 153 recoveries and 39 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 134,797 active cases and 338,343 recoveries. There have been 481,483 total cases reported and 4,012,657 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 8,343 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 83,183 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 8 at 3:35 p.m.

