Johnson heads tight leaderboard at Harding Park

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Dustin Johnson shot a 5-under 65 in the third round at TPC Harding Park to enter the final round as the PGA Championship leader at minus-9. He had eight birdies in the round, which helped him forget a bogey on No. 6 and a double three holes later. Both times, he birdied the next hole.

Johnson’s only major victory was the 2016 U.S. Open.

Eleven other players will be three shots back heading into Sunday's round. Scottie Scheffler also fired a 65 that leaves him tied with Cameron Champ at 8 under. Two shots back are Brooks Koepka, Paul Carey and Collin Morikawa, who fired a 65.