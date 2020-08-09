’Pray on MLK’ event held in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large crowd of worshipers gathered on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Downtown Bryan Saturday night to take part in the nationwide event, “Pray on MLK.”

The event is a two hour, nationwide prayer and worship protest located along every Martin Luther King Jr. street or memorial in the country.

During the first hour of the event, everyone joined together in silent prayer. During the second hour, they raised their voices in worship.

One of the event organizers, Lisa McKenzie, said this event of holy activism was held in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to stand in solidarity against racism and injustice.

“We want to come together and gather and just show the world how to love each other. Our heart for this event is to bring people together in unity to bring the peace of God into the atmosphere and to understand each other more and to just worship together,” said McKenzie.

People of all ages and races attended the event. McKenzie tells KBTX this was the first year the event was held in Bryan and they hope to host it again next year.

For more information on “Pray on MLK,” click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.