Republican Party of Brazos County nominates candidate for County Commissioner Pct. 2

The position is on the ballot this November following the passing of Commissioner Sammy Catalena in May.
The Republican Party of Brazos County has announced the nomination of Russ Ford to be the Republican candidate to fill the unexpired term for Brazos County Commissioner – Precinct 2.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Republican Party of Brazos County announced in a press release Saturday evening that they have nominated Russ Ford to be the Republican candidate to fill the unexpired term for Brazos County Commissioner – Precinct 2. The position is on the ballot this November following the passing of Commissioner Sammy Catalena in May.

The press release stated that seven residents of Precinct 2 submitted applications to be nominated to the position. All seven met individually with the committee on Saturday. After reviewing the applications and interviewing each applicant, the committee voted and selected Russ Ford to be the Republican nominee.

Republican Party of Brazos County Chair, David Hilburn said, “We were truly fortunate to have seven strong applicants. From a party standpoint, it’s a very good problem to have where any of seven options make you proud. However, we could only choose one, and we are proud and excited to see Russ Ford on the ballot in November as the Republican nominee to fill the unexpired term of Brazos County Commissioner – Precinct 2.”

Originally from Waco, Russ graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Science in 1982. He works locally as the Manager for Business Development for Lockwood, Andrews, and Newnam, Inc., a national civil engineering firm. Russ currently serves Brazos County Central Appraisal District Board of Directors and has been a Republican Party of Brazos County Precinct Chair. He has lived in Kurten for the past 36 years. Russ and his wife Vickie Sheffield Ford have 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren.

