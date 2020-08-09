Sam Houston State University holds inaugural white coat ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College of Osteopathic Medicine at Sam Houston State University held their first white coat ceremony on Saturday.

The inaugural class of 75 medical students sat six feet apart while they waited for each person to walk across the stage.

Family and friends watched from the ceremony’s live stream as the white coats were placed on the medical students’ shoulders.

SHSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine is the first medical school in Montgomery County and is the third osteopathic medical school in the state of Texas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.