Sam Houston State University holds inaugural white coat ceremony

SHSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine is the first medical school located in Montgomery County.
The college is the first medical school located in Montgomery County and the third osteopathic medical school in the state.
The college is the first medical school located in Montgomery County and the third osteopathic medical school in the state.(Sam Houston State University)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College of Osteopathic Medicine at Sam Houston State University held their first white coat ceremony on Saturday.

The inaugural class of 75 medical students sat six feet apart while they waited for each person to walk across the stage.

Family and friends watched from the ceremony’s live stream as the white coats were placed on the medical students’ shoulders.

SHSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine is the first medical school in Montgomery County and is the third osteopathic medical school in the state of Texas.

