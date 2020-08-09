Sitting next to 100° for a while...

Really settling into the late summer stride. Sunday brought the Brazos Valley a few spots of rain in very select corners of the area. An isolated chance for rain to a stay rumble stays with us through 7-8pm and then fizzles along with the daytime heat. Cannot completely rule out a spot of rain Monday, but the odds are even lower than what we found to wrap up the weekend. High pressure over the Desert Southwest is the main factor in our forecast, but we’ll be wedged between that and a smaller high over Louisiana through mid-week. That will at least provide a chance for a hot, south wind to gust to 20mph over the next few afternoons. Otherwise, afternoon highs are expected right near or at 100° through the upcoming week.

We will keep eyes on a few features that may try to help break the monotony around here. The first is a weak front attempting to slip into North Texas early in the week. That could provide an outflow boundary to spark up a slightly better shot at rain across the Northeastern Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon. Another is a slug of deep, tropical moisture moving into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by late week. That could bring a small uptick in rain chances by early next week. Until then, plan on hot days and heat index values running between 105° and 108°.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy by sunrise. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 104 - 108. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an isolated rain and storms. High: 99. Heat Index: 108. Wind: S 5-15 mph

