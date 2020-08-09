Advertisement

Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs helped their playoff chances.

Zion Williamson might have to wait another year for his postseason debut.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 on Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.

Derrick White scored 16 for the Spurs before leaving early in the third with a bruised knee. Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. JJ Redick scored 31 points for New Orleans.

