Anderson Shiro CISD implementing two “first days” of school this week

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson Shiro CISD students will go back to school this week. Superintendent Scott Beene was on BVTM Monday to share how the district is handling the pandemic.

The district will have two first days of school. On Wednesday, half of the students who chose face-to-face learning will go to classes. The other half will attend their first day Thursday.

All students who are not doing remote learning will be back in the school by Friday. “We thought it was the best plan to start off with to give us a soft start to find out where our concern areas may be and build off that,” Mr. Beene said. Mr. Beene said the district sent two different surveys over last 45 days to parents asking them about their family’s concerns. He says there is a strong push in community to get back to face-to-face instruction.

“There’s been a lot of meetings with our leadership about what this will look like and bringing the best plan forward for our families,” Mr. Beene said. Last spring, some illnesses forced the district to cancel classes for a few days. Mr. Beene said that’s when administration purchased new cleaning equipment and disinfectant, cleaning every morning. They’re going to continue that now. “We’re going to start off spraying as we did before school and after school depending on personnel and campus level,” Mr. Beene continued. “We added some personnel as far as our custodial crew. We’re just doing high touch points that are a lot more regular than normal.”

