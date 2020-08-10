Astros acquire reliever Raley from Reds

The Astros acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the Reds in exchange for a player to be named later, the club announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, Houston transferred closer Roberto Osuna to the 45-day injured list (right elbow soreness).

Raley will report to Houston this week before being added to the Major League roster. The 32-year-old appeared in four games for Cincinnati this season, giving up four runs on five hits over four innings before being designated for assignment. He was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Cubs. He debuted for Chicago in '12, posting an 8.14 ERA over five starts.

Raley appeared in nine games out of the bullpen for the Cubs in 2013, compiling a 5.14 ERA. Eight of those nine appearances came following a September callup. The Cubs designated him for assignment in '14, and he was picked up off waivers by the Twins. Three months later, he was once again claimed off waivers, this time by the Angels.

By 2015, Raley was pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization, where he put up a 4.13 ERA over five seasons with the Lotte Giants before attempting a Major League comeback.