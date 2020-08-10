Advertisement

BCS Chamber on struggling businesses: ‘When they suffer, we all suffer’

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Our Chamber is made up of more than 1,500 businesses and when they suffer, we all suffer,” said Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. “It would be terrible for some areas of our economy.”

Brewer is reacting to news that the Big 10 conference might not play college football in the fall—a decision made after a meeting that included leaders of the Southeastern Conference, of which Texas A&M University is a member.

“There’s so many different ways that football impacts our economy; we all know there’s some businesses that rely on football to stay in business,” Brewer said. “If we don’t have football it would be catastrophic for some of our businesses.”

These concerns aside, Brewer says he and the business community are not yet giving up hope on fall football.

“We’ve been asking our contacts at A&M, if this decision has to be made, let’s take as long as possible and make the decision based on the absolute numbers that are there at that time,” said Brewer. “Not jump to any kind of conclusion.”

The idea of springtime football has been floated. Brewer says it would be better than nothing, but still, not ideal.

“We will take what we can get as far as football visitors,” said Brewer. “It does bring up a lot of issues that people would have to think about [such as] stepping on other sports… But if we’re not able to play in the fall, we would definitely take it in the spring. We could figure it out.”

