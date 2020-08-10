Bryan ISD discusses protocols for extracurricular activities as district gears up to reopen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts across the Brazos Valley will be heading back to school in the next few weeks but many are dealing with new protocols as the pandemic continues into the new school year. One area that many districts are dealing with is extracurricular activities.

KBTX spoke to Bryan ISD’s Fine Arts Director, Patrick Corbett about how the district’s protocols are adjusting to fit the needs and safety for those who choose to participate.

According to Corbett, the district’s many programs have different logistical issues that they are working through to keep both students and staff safe as they try and give them the best experience in their fine arts activities.

“I am very proud of our directors. They are taking all of this very, very seriously. They are going through all of the protocols that we have put into place and so I couldn’t be happier with what I have seen in our rehearsals and how excited the students are to come back to class.”

Many of these activities such as band, drill team, and choir involve many students with close interactions. Patrick reiterated the school’s re-opening plan where students had three options: online, on campus, or a hybrid of the two. Patrick says that it would make sense for students to take classes like band and drill team on campus for that period and then return home.

We asked how theatre performances would be like at the district but Corbett says there isn’t a clear plan for how the season will work and they still have decisions to make.

“We have capacity limits in our fine arts centers and we have to decide if we want to do that or if we want to postpone some of our performances to later in the semester.”

