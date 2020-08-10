Advertisement

Bryan man arrested with LSD and Xanax

Jose Huinac, 20
Jose Huinac, 20
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man Sunday afternoon with over 30 tabs of LSD on his person.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Jose Huinac was driving on Carson Street and started acting nervous when a patrol car pulled up behind him. After failing to signal properly, police pulled him over.

Officers searched Huinac and the vehicle and reportedly found about 35 tabs of LSD and some Xanax. There were also text messages on his phone related to selling narcotics.

Huinac was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery.

