Cemetery Board approves veteran designated spot in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the United States Census Bureau, there are more than 8,000 veterans living in Brazos County and more than 16,000 across the Brazos Valley.

Many retire in Bryan after leaving the military, and some want to call it home after they pass away.

“This is another opportunity that we can remember the sacrifice that veterans gave, not only here locally, but also around the world,” Josephus Carter said. He’s the post commander for Veteran Foreign Wars Post 4692.

Carter was born in Bryan and several members of his family served our country. Now, he wants to have a spot here to visit and honor his family.

“Being able to visit family right here locally in the area dedicated to military personnel for the sacrifices they made,” Carter said.

A group of veterans are proposing to have the empty field, Block 28 of the Bryan City Cemetery, designated for veterans and their spouses.

Roger Sheridan with the Vietnam Veterans of America says he and his wife are already discussing other possibilities for after they pass away.

“My wife [and I] have already talked about it. We already have a place out at Camp Creek Cemetery, but we would come here, I believe,” Sheridan said.

The proposal suggests the stones replicate those at Arlington National Cemetery, marking the sacrifice given by those who live in Bryan.

“It’s just going to bring it back to the fact that Bryan is a good place to raise a family, but it’s also a great place to be a veteran,” said Gerry Hince with American Legion Post 159.

“The closer I get to death, the older I get, the more I’m thinking ‘where do I want to be?’ This is home,” Hince continued. “I want to be buried in Bryan City Cemetery in the veterans’ section.”

The lot would provide over 800 plots and allow for nearly 1,800 burials. The proposal was unanimously approved by the Cemetery Board last week. It is scheduled to be discussed at Tuesday’s city council workshop.

