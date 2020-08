HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews recovered a drowning victim at the Blue Lagoon near Huntsville on Sunday.

According to Crabb’s Prairie VFD, a water rescue call came in at 1:45 p.m. from people who were swimming at the Blue Lagoon in Pine Prairie.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.

*Water Rescue/Drowning Victim Recovery* On 8-9-20 at approximately 1345 Hours, a water rescue call came into 911 from... Posted by Crabb's Prairie VFD on Sunday, August 9, 2020

