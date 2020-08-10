Advertisement

Five teens charged by Madisonville police after vehicle burglaries

Police say all of the suspects are from Temple and are under the age of 16 years old.
Police lights file graphic.
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISONVILLE , Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police say they have charged five teenagers in connection with vehicle burglaries in the community.

According to police, officers were called to a neighborhood in the 200 block of Heath Street around 4 a.m. Aug. 6 after reports of multiple suspects breaking into vehicles.

Madisonville police say the suspects ran when officers arrived in the area.

During a search, officers were able to locate five suspects and place them into custody.

All were charged with Burglary of Motor Vehicle and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

One individual was charged with Burglary of a Habitation after police found the suspect hiding in a nearby daycare.

All of the teenagers are from Temple, TX.

Police say the suspects were released to relatives and they are awaiting court dates.

The Madison County Juvenile Probation Officer assisted in the investigation.

