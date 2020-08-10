Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing happening this week in Bryan

Hundreds of people were tested for the virus Monday in Bryan.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free COVID-19 testing is back at the Brazos County Expo Complex in Bryan. On Monday 272 people received a test.

The testing is continuing Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Brazos County Health District said the testing is happening at an important time as thousands of college students come back to our area.

“I just figured it was a responsible thing because you know we’re living with our parents so that both my sister and I are going to move into like new housing arrangements and just like for the sake of our roommates it’s better to know,” said Marie Bolt. The Texas A&M Student traveled with her sister from Houston to get tested for her third time. She had COVID-19 last month and was sick for weeks.

“Mostly playing it safe. I mean I’ve already had COVID and I’ve recovered from it but we’re not sure about immunity so just in case I got it again,” said Bolt.

Throughout the day Monday vehicles drove-thru and people were tested using social distancing methods. Those stopping by never left their vehicles.

“I didn’t have to be hospitalized but it was bad enough where I was like ‘I don’t want to have to get it again or spread it to anybody',” added Bolt.

Health experts say the tests are for people with and without symptoms.

”Getting tested is very important especially when we have this huge wave of young people coming in,” said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District. “We do know that they are more likely to spread it and they are more likely to not have as serious complications due to COVID.” Parrish added the positivity rate lately has been 12.5 percent.

“Even better is that the test they’re doing is an oral swab so it’s not the brain tickler where they stick the Q-tip all the way up your nose. That can hurt a lot,” said Parrish.

We asked about supplies for testing as thousands of Texas A&M and Blinn College students return to the community. The Health District itself doesn’t conduct the testing.

“It’s up to healthcare providers to make sure they are up with all the testing supplies,” said Parrish. But, she added the state could order more drive-thru testing options if needed.

”I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said Bolt.

The Health District said results should be in within two to four days.

The Expo is located at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

If you’d like to reserve a time for testing you can call (512) 883-2400 or you can visit txcovidtest.org

Emergency Management officials said Grimes County has 127 clients Monday at the Progressive Outreach Center. The Anderson American Legion Hall had 30 people. The Buffalo Civic Center had 29 people served.

