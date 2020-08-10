Madison County issues burn ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County officials have issued a burn ban for the entire county until further notice.

Weeks of unevenly distributed rain across the Brazos Valley has forced some drier counties to issue these bans, thanks to ample fuel for wildfire burning. This comes at an understandable time, as Madison County has recently worsened into “Moderate Drought”, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Conditions for outdoor burning are sub-optimal elsewhere this week, as little rain is expected and afternoon temperatures near the triple digit mark with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Madison County joins Lee, Robertson, Milam, Walker, and Waller counties in their burn bans.

A burn ban means outdoor burning is prohibited. The declaration also prohibits the sale and use of fireworks until the ban is lifted.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.