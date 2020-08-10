Advertisement

Money offered for info on former ‘Tiger King’ star husband

These photos provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister show Don Lewis.
These photos provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister show Don Lewis.(Chad Chronister/Twitter)
By TAMARA LUSH
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The family of a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case.

Attorney John Phillips held a news conference in Tampa Monday and announced an independent investigation into Don Lewis' disappearance. He also said that on behalf of the Lewis family, he's filed a lawsuit against Lewis' second wife Carole Baskin in an attempt to depose her and get her to speak on the record. He and the family have also paid for Tampa-area billboards asking for information in the case.

Lewis vanished a day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica and was never found. He was declared legally dead in 2002. He and Baskin started the animal sanctuary, which later became Big Cat Rescue Corp. in Tampa, Florida.

Three of Lewis' daughters were at the news conference. Lewis' youngest daughter Gale Rathbone, expressed gratitude for those interested in the case.

"Amazingly, our little family tragedy has become your tragedy. Our search for closure and truth has become your mission also," she said. "We all know by now that (Lewis) was not a perfect man. But do only the perfect among us deserve justice?"

Baskin did not immediately respond to an email or Facebook message Monday for comment on the latest legal developments.

Lewis' case, and Baskin, were featured in Tiger King. Baskin is still the owner of Big Cat Rescue, and lobbies for abolishing private wildlife ownership.

Tiger King was a documentary series about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," an eccentric former Oklahoma zookeeper who loves big cats.

Earlier this year, Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about Baskin's former husband, Jack "Don" Lewis. The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage's repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin hasn't been charged with any crime and has repeatedly released statements refuting the accusations made in the series.

Maldonaldo-Passage is currently in prison. A federal judge in June granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment against him. The judge found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.

In March, the Hillsborough County sheriff asked for tips in the case of Lewis and announced a reopening of Lewis’ case.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

COVID: Cases increase, kids go back to school

Updated: moments ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase even as some school open their doors to students.

Latest News

National

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National Politics

Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.

National

GOP senator subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Johnson's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is one of multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

News

Anderson Shiro CISD implementing two “first days” of school this week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Anderson Shiro CISD superintendent says there is a strong push in community from families to get back to face-to-face instruction.

National

Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago businesses after shooting

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

Vice President Pence to make campaign stop in Tucson Tuesday

Updated: 55 minutes ago