Advertisement

Morikawa is last man standing in tight PGA Championship

Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship.
Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship.(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - American Collin Morikawa has become a first-time major champion by winning at San Francisco's Harding Park.

The 23-year-old closed with a 6-under 64 to win the PGA Championship by two strokes over Paul Casey and third-round leader Dustin Johnson. Morikawa was tied with Casey before an eagle on the par-4 16. He closed with consecutive pars for a 13 under total.

Johnson fell behind with a bogey on the par-5 14. He also was second in last year’s PGA Championship, three months after his runner-up finish at the Masters.

Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau (FEE'-now) and Scottie Scheffler shared third at minus-10.

Latest News

Sports

Astros acquire reliever Raley from Reds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Manny Randhawa
The Astros acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the Reds in exchange for a player to be named later, the club announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, Houston transferred closer Roberto Osuna to the 45-day injured list (right elbow soreness).

Sports

Spurs help playoff chances, top Pelicans, Zion 122-113

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans 122-113 on Sunday and hand a big blow to the Pelicans’ postseason hopes.

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Bombers beat Tulsa to win TCL Championship

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Tulsa Drillers 13-2 Saturday night in the Texas Collegiate League Championship game at Travis Field in Bryan.

Latest News

Sports

Johnson heads tight leaderboard at Harding Park

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
Dustin Johnson shot a 5-under 65 in the third round at TPC Harding Park to enter the final round as the PGA Championship leader at minus-9.

Sports

Big Ten taps brakes on practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice by telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

Women’s Basketball Adds Alexis Morris

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair have announced the signing of transfer guard Alexis Morris on Saturday.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Bombers play for TCL Championship Saturday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT