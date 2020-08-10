Morikawa is last man standing in tight PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - American Collin Morikawa has become a first-time major champion by winning at San Francisco's Harding Park.

The 23-year-old closed with a 6-under 64 to win the PGA Championship by two strokes over Paul Casey and third-round leader Dustin Johnson. Morikawa was tied with Casey before an eagle on the par-4 16. He closed with consecutive pars for a 13 under total.

Johnson fell behind with a bogey on the par-5 14. He also was second in last year’s PGA Championship, three months after his runner-up finish at the Masters.

Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau (FEE'-now) and Scottie Scheffler shared third at minus-10.