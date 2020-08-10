Old Dominion canceling fall sports season

(AP) - Old Dominion is canceling its fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President John Broderick made the announcement Monday, saying he knows student-athletes and fans will be disappointed, but playing “posed too great a risk.”

The decision was made with input from athletic director Wood Selig, medical and health experts and state and local officials, he said.

Old Dominion, under first-year coach Ricky Rahne, joins the 12-team Mid-American Conference and Connecticut as Football Bowl Subdivision schools that have decided not to compete in football. Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and the Monarchs’ first volleyball team also won’t compete.

Selig said he hopes that fall sports can be played in the spring if it’s safe and has NCAA approval.

“This is just right thing to do for everyone involved,” Selig said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.