Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Sunday, parishioners at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church helped their pastor celebrate a milestone.

Pastor Craig Anderson and his wife celebrated 20 years of being at the church. There was a drive-by parade before services this morning.

“Oh, it means so much. We first came in October of ’99 going into 2000 you know it was much going on at that particular time so to be here for 20 years was such a blessing,” said Pastor Craig Anderson of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Anderson says he hopes to be there another 20 years.

