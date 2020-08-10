Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday Night: Here’s what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Perseid meteor shower is one of the most anticipated of the year. It is among the most popular because it produces a decent amount of meteors every August.

2020′s shower will likely be less impressive than years past. (Do you expect anything less considering how this year has gone?) The reason: the moon will be at or slightly past its last quarter phase, so moonlight will likely outshine the dimmer streaks flying overhead.

Still, if you can stay up past your bedtime or get up before the sun, head out and look up at the Brazos Valley sky in the coming days. Here is everything you need to know to view this year’s Perseids:

WHY DOES THIS HAPPEN EVERY YEAR?

The source of this shower is from dust and debris left behind by comet 109P, otherwise known as the Swift-Tuttle. It last passed through the inner solar system in 1992. That comet is not expected to return for another 105 years, in 2125. The debris collides with Earth’s upper atmosphere at approximately 130,000 miles per hour.

WHEN TO LOOK:

The Perseids are expected to peak just before 12am Wednesday, August 12th. The greatest number can be found between midnight and dawn on the 12th. Still, they will be very visible on August 11th and the 13th. Rule of thumb: try to watch after midnight but before moonrise.

WHERE TO LOOK:

Get away from the city lights and find the darkest part of the sky above. Perseids can be seen anywhere and appear to be coming from the direction of the constellation Perseus. You may try to look low in the northern sky during the early evening hours for a few that may skim the upper atmosphere. Do not expect to find many there, but they do tend to produce long-lasting trails.

WHERE NOT TO LOOK:

Try not to look directly toward the radiant in Perseus. The trails will be shortest there and you will likely be able to see fewer.

The radiant point for the Perseid meteor shower is in the constellation Perseus. But you don’t have to find a shower’s radiant point to see meteors. Instead, the meteors will be flying in all parts of the sky. (EarthSky.org)

MOST IMPORTANT: WHAT TO EXPECT:

Realistically, with the light pollution from this year’s moon, you have a shot at viewing 9 to 10 meteors per hour. That said, in the right spot, well away from city light, you may be able to count as many as 40 or 50 zipping over the Brazos Valley sky.

Do you take long exposure photography? Have a great picture to share of this year’s meteor showers? Feel free to send them to the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team HERE.

The next major meteor shower to look forward to: the Orionids, peaking October 20th - 21st.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.