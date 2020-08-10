Advertisement

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence warms up. College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.
Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence warms up. College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.(Source: AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they’ll no longer be left out of the sport’s biggest decisions.

Numerous players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.

Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds says, “Every athlete, I’m pretty sure, wants to play their sports. They just want to do so safely.”

Not only do they want to play, they want to create a players association for college football.

