Short-handed Mavericks use huge rally to beat Jazz 122-114

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The short-handed Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to stun the Utah Jazz 122-114 on Monday. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22. Boban Majanovic had 20 points and nine rebounds. It was the biggest comeback for the Mavericks since 2016. The win means Dallas still has a slim shot at earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries. Utah was led by Jordan Clarkson’s 18 points.

