Sittin’ on the dock of 100°

Stuck in an August rut around here. High pressure is starting to bulk up over parts of Mexico, New Mexico, and West Texas -- plenty close enough to shut down our rain chance and keep afternoon highs running hot. After a round of mostly cloudy morning skies, sunshine is quick to return Tuesday allowing afternoon highs to nudge close to (but just miss for most) the 100° mark. Factor in the humidity and it will be another uncomfortable day -- feeling more like 104° - 108° when you step out in the afternoon and early evening heat. Copy. Paste. Repeat through the week.

Eyes will be up north Tuesday afternoon and early evening as a complex of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop over east Oklahoma and West Arkansas by early evening. These storms may attempt to come close to the northeast corner of the area in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, but at this time they are expected to scrape past and stick to the Piney Woods / East Texas. Still, something worth keeping eyes on for sunrise Wednesday in Houston and Trinity Counties. =

Monday Night: Scattered clouds by sunrise. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. High: 99. Heat Index: 104 - 108. Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy by sunrise. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 99. Heat Index: 103 - 107. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.