Sitting next to 100° for a while...

Type of morning where you wake up to find the pavement and cars already sweating! Morning lows will be near 80, and we may want to get used to that feeling for a little while. High pressure over the Desert Southwest is the main factor in our forecast, but we’ll be wedged between that and a smaller high over Louisiana through mid-week. That will at least provide a chance for a hot, south wind to gust to 20mph over the next few afternoons. Otherwise, afternoon highs are expected right near or at 100° through the upcoming week.

We will keep eyes on a few features that may try to help break the monotony around here. The first is a weak front attempting to slip into North Texas early in the week. That could provide an outflow boundary to spark up a slightly better shot at rain across the Northeastern Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon. Another is a slug of deep, tropical moisture moving into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by late week. That could bring a small uptick in rain chances by early next week. Until then, plan on hot days and heat index values running between 105° and 108°.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 104 - 108. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an isolated rain and storms. High: 99. Heat Index: 108. Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy by sunrise. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

