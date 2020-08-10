Texas A&M’s Habib Advances to 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championships Final

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Hady Habib, a junior on the Texas A&M men’s tennis team, won twice on the third day of the 2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championships to advance to the finals at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Monday.

Habib bested teammate Noah Schachter in the quarterfinals before defeating Zeke Clark of Illinois in the semifinals. He will take on the 2019 ITA National Summer Champion, Jonathan Sheehy, in the finals on Tuesday.

2020 Oracle ITA National Summer Championships

College Station, Texas | Mitchell Tennis Center

Round of 64

Hady Habib def. Javier Rodriguez Sanchez 6-0, 6-1

Noah Schachter def. Thomas Paulsell 6-4, 6-3

Guido Marson def. Vasileios Iliopouls 6-4, 6-1

Stefan Storch def. Ritesh Patil 6-3, 6-3

Kenner Taylor def. Avery Zavala 6-2, 6-1

Pierce Rollins def. Louis Cloud 7-6(3), 7-5

Austin Krajicek def. Kyle Totorica 6-3, 6-0

Round of 32

Hady Habib def. Brayden Michna 6-2, 6-4

Noah Schachter def. Angel Palacios 6-1, 6-0

Zach Foster def. Guido Marson 1-6, 7-6, 1-0

Stefan Storch def. Ethan Silva 6-1, 7-5

Andrew Rogers def. Kenner Taylor 7-6, 7-5

Pierce Rollins def. Anish Sriniketh 6-2, 4-6, 1-0

Austin Krajicek def. Alexander Frusina 6-1, 6-4

Round of 16

Hady Habib def. Welsh Hotard 6-1, 6-2

Noah Schachter def. Mitchell Johnson 6-2, 6-1

Javier Gonzalez Huerta def. Stefan Storch 6-3, 6-4

Jonathan Sheehy def. Pierce Rollins 6-3. 4-6. 1-0

Austin Krajicek def. Jack Pulliam 6-2, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Hady Habib def. Noah Schachter 7-5, 6-1

Jonathan Sheehy def. Austin Krajicek 6-1, 7-6

Semifinals

Hady Habib def. Zeke Clark 6-4, 6-3

Finals

Hady Habib vs. Jonathan Sheehy