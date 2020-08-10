This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Benjamin Corbin with C.H.I. St Joseph in Burleson County.

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Benjamin Corbin, a paramedic with C.H.I. St Joseph in Burleson County.

Benjamin is well known for how much extra care and effort he puts into his job, devoting extra time to helping his community and teaching. When not at work, he loves spending time with his family and enjoying the outdoors.

We salute this week’s First Responder Benjamin Corbin.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

