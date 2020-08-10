Treat of the Day: CSFD Capt. Mike Clements reappointed to state board

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Fire Department Captain Mike Clements was recently reappointed to the state Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services.

The council recommends changes to the EMS/Trauma System in order to ensure that the community receives comprehensive and efficient emergency care.

Mike previously served as president of the College Station Professional Fire Fighters Association.

He’s also received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Texas A&M.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.