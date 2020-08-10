Trump joins senator, coaches in push to save college football season

UNDATED (AP) - President Donald Trump has joined a U.S. senator and a number of coaches in the push to save the college football season from a pandemic-forced shutdown.

A growing number of athletes have spoken out in support of saving the season. And Trump tweeted: “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says the Wolverines have shown players can be safe after they return to school.

And in a letter to the presidents and chancellors of Big Ten schools, Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse wrote that players will likely be safer with football than without, because of the “structure and discipline of football programs.”

A Big Ten spokesman said no votes had been taken by its presidents and chancellors on fall sports as of Monday afternoon.

