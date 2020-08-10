Two Blinn softball players sign with four-year programs

Blinn College softball players Clarissa Hagler (Vidor) and Gabi Lopez (Cypress), signed with four-year programs to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Hagler, a sophomore infielder, signed with Missouri Western College, and Lopez, a freshman catcher, signed with the University of Rhode Island.

“Clarissa and Gabi were team players, both made an impact and were great additions to the Blinn softball program,” Blinn head coach Rick Church said. “Gabi caught most of the games for us, and Clarissa started out as a shortstop, and then was able to play third and second. Part of our mission is to move our kids on, so we are proud that they were able to move on to the next level and wish them the best of luck.”

In 2020, Hagler hit .333 in 15 at-bats. In two years at Blinn, she tallied five runs, six hits, and one RBI in 26 at-bats.

Lopez hit .381 in 21 at-bats, totaling five runs and five RBIs for the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Buccaneers started the 2020 season with a No. 11 national ranking and posted a 7-9 record before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Blinn softball was named a 2019-20 NJCAA Academic Team of the Year after maintaining a team grade point average of 3.35 throughout the academic year.

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 41 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.

