Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On a Sunday Veritas Wine & Bistro is closed, and soon it will be permanently empty.

“We gave it all. We gave it all, and there’s certain circumstances I can not change,” said Chef Tai Lee, the owner of Veritas Wine & Bistro.

Those circumstances come with the challenges of operating a restaurant under COVID-19 guidelines.

“The clientele structure that we have is heavily dependent on Texas A&M and the former Aggies who return to retire, who lived in a major city who like sophisticated eclectic food and also the nine hotels that surround us. We’re relying on those folks. Now with the COVID that clientele market has shifted into the take out and deliveries you know Veritas just wasn’t designed to cope with that market shift,” said Chef Tai.

Chef Tai says it was also difficult to sustain operations with 50% capacity with six feet of spacing.

“You know rather than keep burning twenty-grand every month something had to come to an end and Veritas was one of those restaurants that had a very high overhead,” said Chef Tai.

Chef Tai says it was the right decision for his business, but a difficult one. Vertias was opened for 14 years and holds a lot of memories.

“This was our first baby basically before we got married. Christina and I we opened this and then three months later we got married here so we have a lot of sentimental value,” said Chef Tai.

As this chapter closes, Chef Tai says he’ll continue working on the next one.

“Hopefully as we close this down it will give me some time to think about how I can reconsolidate and restructure and try to come up with a new concept.”

Chef Tai says he is able to give jobs to his staff at his other restaurants.

Veritas will officially close on August 15th.

