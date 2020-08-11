Advertisement

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

His salary is $3 million a year
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tim Cook has been the top executive at the world's most valuable company for nearly a decade, but he recently hit a new milestone.

Bloomberg reports Cook’s estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Here’s the math.

Cook has a base salary of $3 million. His Apple shares are worth about $375 million

The rest of the billion comes from his sizable stock awards and other forms of compensation.

Bloomberg based its projection of the CEO's net worth on an analysis of the company's regulatory filings.

Apple as a company is worth nearly $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aggies among three TX Parks & Wildlife employees killed in West Texas chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BELLA IS BACK! Search group successfully reunites missing dog with owner

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Veritas Wine & Bistro closing, owner looking to the future

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pastor celebrates 20 years at Bryan church

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Texas food banks are in high demand

Updated: moments ago
|
The struggle for millions of Americans to put food on the table is very real.

Latest News

National

Bindi Irwin and husband are expecting first child

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

State

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, 21 hospitalizations

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

Storms leave widespread damage in Chicago-area

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Severe storm system with winds reaching 100 mph damages the Chicago area.

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.