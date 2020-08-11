Before a storm, insure and fortify your property

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage caused by tropical storms and hurricanes can upend lives for months, sometimes years.

As activity is brewing in the tropics and the peak of 2020′s busy hurricane season is approaching, now is the time to make sure your family and your possessions are protected.

Insure

“We’ve studied and proven that more insured communities actually recover faster,” said Sean Kevelighan, CEO of Insurance Information Institute. “So a first step in being resilient and being prepared is having the right type of insurance.”

To-do list:

- Read and understand your policies for home and vehicles. Know what’s protected. Is it enough?

- Understand what your deductibles are. Do you have enough?

- Research and likely purchase flood insurance

“When it comes to hurricanes in that area, I think that’s the significant damage that can come—significant damage will come from floods,” Kevelighan said.

Fortify

“It’s really important to find ways to predict and prevent,” said Kevelighan.

To-do list:

- Make sure that your roof can withstand wind and rains

- Research and possibly implement landscaping techniques used to avoid rain run-off

- Consider a more wind-preventative garage door, storm shutters, and roof tie-downs

“All of these things are great ways that you can prevent and recover faster and make you and your families more resilient,” Kevelighan said.

For the full conversation with Kevelighan and Colorado State University atmospheric scientist Phil Klotzbach, see the video player above.

